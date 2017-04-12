Man sentenced to 4 years for stabbing wife’s brother-in-law

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man with a history of assault convictions has been sentenced to four years in prison for stabbing his wife’s brother-in-law during a fight.

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Brown Sr., of Norwich, was sentenced Tuesday after accepting a plea deal in February.

Police say Brown was arguing with his wife before he attacked the man. They say Brown stabbed him once in the abdomen, puncturing his liver, and once in the leg, just missing the femoral artery.

Investigators say the other man then grabbed his own knife and stabbed Brown in the shoulder.

Brown said he’s sorry, but he maintains that he was acting in self-defense.

The man who was stabbed did not attend the sentencing and thought the punishment was too light, a victim’s advocate told The Norwich Bulletin.

