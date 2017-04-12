Man who sparked New Britain Amber Alert arrested in Mass.

By Published: Updated:
Patrick Miles

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — The man who triggered an Amber Alert last week in New Britain was arrested early Tuesday morning in a neighboring state.

According to police, 36-year-old Patrick Miles was arrested at an address in West Springfield, Massachusetts just after midnight. Members of the New Britain Police Department, West Springfield Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Violent Crime Task Force teamed up to take him into custody.

There are two warrants out for Miles’ arrest in Connecticut that were issued on Saturday for violation of probation. The warrants have court set bonds that total $350,000. Miles was held overnight in West Springfield as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut. Miles will be in court in Massachusetts on Tuesday to face that charge.

Officials say they have identified Miles as a potential suspect in the death of Yasheeka Miles. The shooting happened on Friday on North Mountain Road in New Britain. The New Britain Police Department is continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (860) 826-3000.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s