Man who sparked New Britain Amber Alert arrested in Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — The man who triggered an Amber Alert last week in New Britain was arrested early Tuesday morning in a neighboring state.

According to police, 36-year-old Patrick Miles was arrested at an address in West Springfield, Massachusetts just after midnight. Members of the New Britain Police Department, West Springfield Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Violent Crime Task Force teamed up to take him into custody.

There are two warrants out for Miles’ arrest in Connecticut that were issued on Saturday for violation of probation. The warrants have court set bonds that total $350,000. Miles was held overnight in West Springfield as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut. Miles will be in court in Massachusetts on Tuesday to face that charge.

Officials say they have identified Miles as a potential suspect in the death of Yasheeka Miles. The shooting happened on Friday on North Mountain Road in New Britain. The New Britain Police Department is continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (860) 826-3000.