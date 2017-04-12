Miss Black USA stops by News 8

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The reigning Miss Black USA stopped by our News 8 studios Wednesday.

Tonille Simone Watkis, of Bloomfield, made an appearance on CT Style. She serves as a goodwill ambassador to both Cuba and the Republic of Sierra Leone. In fact, Watkis just returned home from a trip to Cuba.

“It was amazing. I got a chance to tour Cuba and visit a lot of their historical sights, visit with a lot of their artists and interview people who are doing a lot to make change,” said Watkis.

Watkis is also involved in the Heart Truth campaign which raises awareness about heart disease. Her title will keep her busy, traveling around the nation over the next few months.