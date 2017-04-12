Miss Black USA: Tonille Simone Watkis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Miss Black USA is the premiere pageant for women of color. For over 30 years it has been uplifting and empowering young women like Tonille.

Tonille Simone Watkis, the current reigning Miss Black USA, is the first of Jamaican descent to be crowned. She hails from Bloomfield, CT and is a graduate of Classical Magnet School in Hartford. She has been making a name for herself in the beauty pageant world since the age of 6. As Miss Black USA, Tonille currently serves as a goodwill ambassador of the island of Cuba and the Republic of Sierra Leone. She’s also an ambassador of ORS Olive Oil Hair care’s “No Stereotypes” campaign. Tonille is a proud celebrity advocate of the Heart Truth campaign which raises awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death in women in the United States.

Beneath the crown, Tonille is a Connecticut & New York based actor and public figure. She graduated with a Bachelors of Fine Arts degree in Theatre from Adelphi University in New York and a diploma in Classical Acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in England. Her past stage credits include playing Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and Ruth in A Raisin in the Sun, among others. She has also appeared on a number of television and radio programs across the country including Steve Harvey’s morning show. However, you may recognize her signature strut from the catwalks of Hartford Fashion Week and the Queens of Queens Fashion Show featuring international soca monarch, Alison Hinds.

For the past three years, Tonille has been touring New York and Connecticut with her auto- biographical one woman play entitled, No Boxes Allowed. In the play Tonille, embarks on a quest to shatter the stereotypes associated with black womanhood and embrace her true identity as a Jamaican- American woman. Tonille has performed No Boxes Allowed at a number of reputable off- Broadway theaters including, the SoHo Playhouse, among others.

No Boxes Allowed has since blossomed into a national movement designed to empower women of color through the power of performance. Tonille has used her talents as an artist and motivational speaker to craft workshops, design scholastic curriculum, and host forums that engage her audience through theatrical writing, acting, modeling, and movement. Tonille’s mission is to uplift black women across the globe and encourage the global community to embrace diversity.

For more information on Tonille visit: www.missblackusa.org and www.TonilleSimoneWatkis.com

Instagram: @missblackusa @noboxesallowed Facebook: Miss Black USA