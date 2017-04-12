New Haven Bomb Squad investigates suspicious incident at post office

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Bomb Squad is on the scene of a suspicious incident outside of the post office on Brewery Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officials on the scene tell News 8 that witnesses noticed wires and batteries sticking out of a newspaper box located outside of the front entrance to the post office. Lieutenant Jay Minardi from the New Haven Police Department said that officers received a call just before 3:00 p.m. alerting them of the situation.

The post office is closed to the public, and employees in the front portion of the building have been evacuated. Brewery Street is closed, as is a portion of the IKEA parking lot.

The scene is still active. News 8 will post additional details as soon as they become available.