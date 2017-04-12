New Haven Bomb Squad investigates suspicious incident at post office

New Haven Bomb Squad investigating a suspicious package at the Brewery Street post office Wednesday afternoon (WTNH / Jacquie Slater)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Bomb Squad is on the scene of a suspicious incident outside of the post office on Brewery Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officials on the scene tell News 8 that witnesses noticed wires and batteries sticking out of a newspaper box located outside of the front entrance to the post office. Lieutenant Jay Minardi from the New Haven Police Department said that officers received a call just before 3:00 p.m. alerting them of the situation.

New Haven Police and Fire investigating incident at post office on Brewery Street. (WTNH / Jacquie Slater)

The post office is closed to the public, and employees in the front portion of the building have been evacuated. Brewery Street is closed, as is a portion of the IKEA parking lot.

The scene is still active. News 8 will post additional details as soon as they become available.