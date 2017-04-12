Newington police make arrest in March assault case

Related Coverage Newington Police identify suspect in random attack at Mobil gas station

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have made an arrest in an assault case that happened on March 8th at the Mobil Gas station located at 50 Fenn Road.

An arrest warrant was drafted for 41-year-old Joseph M. Aguiar, of Wethersfield after the public identified him from pictures released by police. Aguiar turned himself into the Newington Police Department on Tuesday.

Aguiar is being charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace. He was released on a $75,000 bond and is expected back in court on April 25th.