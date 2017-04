(WTNH) — Wednesday evening, News 8 Anchor Scott McDonnell was able to be a judge at the New Haven Boys and Girls Club “Youth of the Year Contest.”

All of New Haven and beyond can be proud of these young people. They wrote essays, gave speeches and interviewed with four judges.

One will go on to Hartford with the hope of representing Connecticut as the Youth of the Year; her name is Z’hane Ellison.

Congratulations to Z’hane, but all of the young people involved are truly inspirational!