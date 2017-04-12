Police asking residents for help to find missing Windham man

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police from Troop K are still looking for 51-year-old David Manley who has been missing since March 3rd.

Manley was reported missing by his family on March 7 at approximately 5:00 p.m. He was last seen in the Bank Street are of New London on March 3 at 2:40 p.m.

His description is a white male, 130 pounds, 6′ tall, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Manley also walks with a cane due to a limp.

Anyone who thinks they may know his whereabouts or who has any information is asked to call the Troop K tip line at 860-465-5469. All calls will remain confidential.