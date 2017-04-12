Police search for suspects in Motel 6 robbery in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are searching for suspects after a man was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Motel 6 at 111 Schoolhouse Road. They say the victim called the police at 3:34 a.m. after his keys, car and $600 were stolen.

Police say the man planned to meet a woman, whom he only knows on a first name basis and is a friend of a friend.

They say when the woman arrived at the victim’s motel door, three Hispanic males were with her. Police say one held a small revolver and they robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Authorities say the suspects escaped in the victim’s car, a 2016 gold Honda Accord with CT plate AF-84673. They say the attack was planned and they are looking for the suspects.

Police are asking for the public to contact Sergeant Yood at (203)-878-6551 if they have any information.