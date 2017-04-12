Quinnipiac Professor talks United Airlines damage control

(WTNH) — The incident on board a United Airlines flight is still making headlines. So, what does this mean for United’s reputation?

“They have to figure out how they can begin to rectify this, not only with that customer, but all of their customers and particularly taking a look at the Asian markets and identify that this was not predicated on skin color,” said Quinnipiac University Professor David Cadden.

Professor Cadden added even though the airline may have been legally right to ask the passenger to leave, the way it was carried out may end up harming their reputation.