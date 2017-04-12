Tax scams to be on alert for this season

Related Coverage Seniors vulnerable to online and tax scams

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (ABC NEWS) — Tax season isn’t over yet and this is the time of year you need to be on high alert for identity thieves. Last year, the IRS managed to stop 1.2 million fraudulent returns but more than a half million taxpayers did have their identities and refunds stolen.

It doesn’t take much for a scammer to take advantage of unsuspecting taxpayers. Having your name, date of birth and social security number is about all it takes. And despite aggressive efforts by the IRS to stop these thieves, hundreds of thousands of us will again fall victim.

If that happens:

“You’ll need to contact the IRS right away and fill out an ‘identity theft affidavit.’ make sure you get a police report, too, to document the crime. The good news is you’ll eventually get your refund, the bad news is it could take up to 180 extra days,” said Stephanie Zimmermann, an ABC News fixer.

Every year, the IRS warns taxpayers to be on guard for scams, especially during tax season. At the top of their list: Phone scams–criminals posing as irs agents threatening you with financial risk, police arrest, even deportation.

Next, phishing:-sketchy e-mails or websites designed to steal your personal information. Also, fake tax preparers who set up shop just to perpetrate refund fraud and identity theft.

“If you’ve been a victim of a data breach, you might do a great job cleaning up your credit report – but that won’t stop identity thieves from trying to steal your tax refund. The only way to prevent it is to guard your social security number as much as possible and file your tax return early to beat the scammers to the punch,”

Never give away your personal information over the phone. If you receive an e-mail that looks like your bank or the IRS, call the institution to make sure it’s legitimate. It’s also a good idea to periodically change your passwords.