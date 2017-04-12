Therapy dog day at the Capitol, advocates push for new law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — – The Capitol went to the dogs Wednesday as about a dozen therapy dogs went to work.

“Their number one job is to make people happy to make people feel better,” said Tails of Joy volunteer Sandra Lok.

About a dozen of them showed off those skills for Animal Therapy Day at the Capitol. The humans went to work, too, advocating for House Bill 6999. If passed, it would allow therapy dogs in courtrooms for children who have the daunting task of testifying in criminal cases.

“Imagine a young child. A child 12 years old or under who has to go through that, sit in a large court room with total strangers and tell what happened to them,” said Lok.

So, lawmakers and animal and child advocates took the Capitol steps. They believe a therapy dog is like having a living breathing security blanket.

“It’s having the animal in court to have that sense of security so that they can speak,” said Representative Diana Urban, Stonington (D).

Connecticut’s Kid Governor supports the bill. As a dog lover, she ran on a platform to protect animals.

“I think it’s a great idea because I know for myself I get nervous sometimes and having a furry animal right next to you that you can pet and just talk to is very much comforting,” said CT’s Kid Governor Jessica Brocksom.

The bill was just introduced a month ago. So, while man’s best friend was welcomed at the capital Wednesday, they may have to wait a little longer before they’re welcomed into court.