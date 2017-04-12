Therapy dog day at the Capitol, advocates push for new law

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — – The Capitol went to the dogs Wednesday as about a dozen therapy dogs went to work.

“Their number one job is to make people happy to make people feel better,” said Tails of Joy volunteer Sandra Lok.

About a dozen of them showed off those skills for Animal Therapy Day at the Capitol. The humans went to work, too, advocating for House Bill 6999. If passed, it would allow therapy dogs in courtrooms for children who have the daunting task of testifying in criminal cases.

“Imagine a young child. A child 12 years old or under who has to go through that, sit in a large court room with total strangers and tell what happened to them,” said Lok.

So, lawmakers and animal and child advocates took the Capitol steps. They believe a therapy dog is like having a living breathing security blanket.

“It’s having the animal in court to have that sense of security so that they can speak,” said Representative Diana Urban, Stonington (D).

Connecticut’s Kid Governor supports the bill. As a dog lover, she ran on a platform to protect animals.

“I think it’s a great idea because I know for myself I get nervous sometimes and having a furry animal right next to you that you can pet and just talk to is very much comforting,” said CT’s Kid Governor Jessica Brocksom.

The bill was just introduced a month ago. So, while man’s best friend was welcomed at the capital Wednesday, they may have to wait a little longer before they’re welcomed into court.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s