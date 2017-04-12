Tyga handcuffed after traffic stop in Los Angeles

By Published:
Tyga arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Tyga — the one-name rapper best known for dating Kylie Jenner — was handcuffed early Wednesday morning after a traffic stop, CNN has confirmed.

He was pulled over around 1:30 a.m., shortly after leaving Hollywood’s Avenue nightclub, according to LAPD Public Information Officer Liliana Preciado.
Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, was driving a Mercedes G-Series with temporary tags when officers stopped him. Preciado told CNN that due to all the paparazzi at the location, they transported Tyga to their Hollywood station to conduct a field sobriety test.
Anyone transported in a police car is routinely handcuffed, Preciado said.
Tyga was released after passing the sobriety test and was cited for a minor traffic violation, she said.

Earlier in the day, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram, standing on the running board of his new ride.

