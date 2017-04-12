Wal-Mart to discount online-only items delivered to stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting next week, Wal-Mart will offer discounts on thousands of online-only items when customers elect to have them shipped to one of the company’s stores for pickup.

The move is part of the retailer’s efforts to better compete with online leader Amazon.

Wal-Mart will expand the price cuts to more than one million items by the end of June.

It is able offer the discounts by delivering the products directly to its 4,700 stores, saving on the cost of shipping to individual shoppers’ homes.

The offer builds on Wal-Mart’s move in late January that replaced a pilot program offering free shipping with an annual fee of $49 with one with a lower free-shipping threshold, faster delivery and no membership fee.

