What’s Brewing: Promposals

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Promposals, allergy cures,snakes and more.

Promposals are the new thing, take a look at some.

Suffering from allergies? Here are some home remedies to help you out.

Are you one of those people who check their social media accounts as soon as you wake up?

You’ve heard of snakes on a plane, but how about snakes in a hotel room.

Does the number of siblings you have affect your career?

What’s the most popular jelly bean flavor?

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Easter Bunny Train Ride at Danbury Railway Museum

 

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s