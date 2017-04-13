5 recovering as police continue to investigate deadly Seymour crash

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– Five people are recovering from injuries Thursday morning after a deadly crash in Seymour where one person was killed.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding this crash. Police are now looking at everything and anything. The one thing we do know is that speed was a factor.

This crash happened Tuesday night right around 9:30 on Rimmon Street. That car was traveling down the hill when it went off the road, slammed into a utility pole , snapping it in half. The car then landed on its roof on someone’s front lawn.

There were six people inside that car. A car that was meant for no more than five. Everyone was between 14 and 22 years old from Derby and Bridgeport. Some of them not wearing seat belts, according to police.

One of them died in the crash. He’s been identified as 20-year-old Shyheim Samuel of Derby. Right now we don’t know where the group was coming from or where they were heading.

As the investigation is ongoing, many neighbors are upset by what happened. Man of them have complained for years about how fast people drive down Rimmon Street.

“There is concern about lack of speed limit signs coming from Beacon Falls down towards Route 67, not notifying folks about the speed limits in the terrain and steepness of hill,” said Jim Pepe, Seymour.

“This will be a lengthy, complete and thorough investigation and at the conclusion of this investigation we do anticipate following criminal charges,” said Deputy Chief Paul Satkowski, Seymour Police Dept.

Neighbors News 8 spoke with Wednesday at the scene of the crash say they ran to help the victims in the car seconds after the crash but there was very little they could do because there were live wires on the ground.

Police say the person who died in the crash was sitting in the backseat at the time. Police are also not releasing the person who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.