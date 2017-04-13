Ask the Doctor: Tick-borne viruses, opioid addiction

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about tick-borne viruses and opioid addiction.

For more insight, News 8’s Scott McDonnell sat down and spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

A new tick-borne virus in Connecticut can be worse than Lyme Disease. Collins says in order to avoid getting it, you should be on the lookout and take precautions. Those precautions can include: wearing pants and long sleeves outside, avoiding busy and wooded areas, wearing bug spray and checking for ticks.

The second topic was opioid addiction. Collins says the deadly epidemic shows no signs of slowing down.

