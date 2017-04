SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bald eagle found in bad shape in Suffield will be released back into the wild on Friday April 14.

Police say it was found with 10 wounds in its back last week. They think it was attacked by another eagle.

The good news is, that bird is ready to be released back into the wild. After it was taken to a rehab facility in Massachusetts, it is now healed.

It will be released on Friday in an area off Canal Road in Suffield.