Both sides of I-91 shut down in East Windsor/Enfield after multiple car accidents

EAST WINDSOR & ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Both sides of Interstate 91 are shut down after two separate vehicular incidents in East Windsor and Enfield.

Around 10:01 p.m., Connecticut DOT tweeted that there was an accident on I-91 south in East Windsor at exit 45.

They updated the tweet around 3 minutes later saying the accident was actually in Enfield on I-91 south at Exit 46.

According to the state’s Department of Transportation website, the accident that closed I-91 southbound is a multi-vehicle accident.

There is no word on how long it will be closed for.

A few minutes after that, they sent out another tweet saying there was an accident on I-91 northbound in East Windsor at Exit 45.

The DOT’s website says I-91 northbound is closed due to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident.

There is also no word on how long the northbound side will be closed for.

