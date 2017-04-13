Both sides of I-91 shut down in East Windsor/Enfield after multiple car accidents

EAST WINDSOR & ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Both sides of Interstate 91 are shut down after two separate vehicular incidents in East Windsor and Enfield.

Around 10:01 p.m., Connecticut DOT tweeted that there was an accident on I-91 south in East Windsor at exit 45.

Motor Vehicle Accident – EAST WINDSOR #I91 South at Exit 45 (RTE 140) at 4/13/2017 10:01:45 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) April 14, 2017

They updated the tweet around 3 minutes later saying the accident was actually in Enfield on I-91 south at Exit 46.

Update: Motor Vehicle Accident – ENFIELD #I91 South at Exit 46 (US 5) at 4/13/2017 10:04:34 PM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) April 14, 2017

According to the state’s Department of Transportation website, the accident that closed I-91 southbound is a multi-vehicle accident.

There is no word on how long it will be closed for.

A few minutes after that, they sent out another tweet saying there was an accident on I-91 northbound in East Windsor at Exit 45.

Motor Vehicle Accident – EAST WINDSOR #I91 North at Exit 45 (RTE 140) at 4/13/2017 10:07:10 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) April 14, 2017

The DOT’s website says I-91 northbound is closed due to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident.

There is also no word on how long the northbound side will be closed for.