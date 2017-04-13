Boyfriend arrested in Easton home invasion

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man will appear in court on Thursday accused of a home invasion in Easton.

Police say officers responded to a call from the mother of the victim on April 12th. The victim’s mother was on the phone at the time the suspect broke into the home. According to police, it was the home of his girlfriend’s parents.

After forcing himself inside, he began to verbally abuse his girlfriend, and displayed a knife. He allegedly damaged items in the home before police arrived.

The victim said she was at her parent’s home because her boyfriend was allegedly verbally abusive and struck her with an unknown object the night before. According to police, she was attempting to move out of the home they shared in Bridgeport.

34-year-old Charles Grace was taken into custody by the Bridgeport Police Department at his home. Officers then took him to Easton, where he was charged with home invasion, threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $50,000.