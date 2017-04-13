Branford man facing charges for attempting to scam Labor Department

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man has been arrested and charged with using a fake court document in an attempt to avoid being penalized and denied unemployment compensation because of his previous misconduct collecting benefits.

Officials say 36-year-old Andre A. Smith of Peddlers Drive in Branford was arrested by inspectors from the Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and charged with one count each of Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Forgery in the Second Degree.

He was arrested after an investigation into a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor. The Department of Labor administers the Unemployment Compensation Program.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Smith filed a claim for unemployment benefits, but the labor department withheld payment of $5,175 to pay for penalties and fees after he previously collected benefits that he wasn’t entitled to.

Smith later allegedly submitted a fake court document to the Labor Department saying a judge had ruled that he did not have to pay the penalties.

Smith was released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 20, 2017.

Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community is a Class B felony punishable by not less than one year nor more than 20 years in prison and/or up to a $15,000 fine. Forgery in the Second Degree is a Class D felony punishable by not less than 1 year nor more than 5 years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine.