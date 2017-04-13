Choate Rosemary Hall releases report of sexual misconduct by faculty, staff members

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Choate Rosemary Hall has released a report that alleges former faculty and staff members at the school engaged in sexual misconduct with students over the course of 40 years.

In October, the school announced they would be conducting an independent investigation to members of the school’s community. The school hired an experienced investigator and former prosecutor Nancy Kestenbaum to conduct the investigation. Kestenbaum conducted interviews with 101 people including alumni, former and current faculty, staff and trustees over the seven month investigation. She also reviewed more than 23,000 pages of documents.

In response to the announcement in October, the school received numerous calls and emails where varying degrees of incidents of sexual misconduct were reported. The reports were from the 1960’s through the present. Officials say the greatest number of reports with incidents took place in the 1980’s. There were no reports of sexual misconduct involving any current faculty members or staff.

The report named 12 adults who were affiliated with the school who engaged in sexual misconduct with students between 1963 and 2010.

Choate graduates described facility and staff members engaging in acts from kissing to touching. Other graduates said there were instances of unwanted contact that led them to feel betrayed by faculty or staff members who they had trusted and admired.

The school released the following statement apologizing after they released the report.

On behalf of Choate Rosemary Hall, we profoundly apologize. The conduct of these adults violated the foundation of our community: the sacred trust between students and the adults charged with their care. We honor and thank the survivors of sexual misconduct who came forward. We hope that through this report, our community can address the issue of adult sexual misconduct in a frank and direct manner. Throughout this self-examination, our goal has been to come together as a community to provide validation and support to those who suffered from abuse, to learn from the past, and to live up to the core standards outlined in Choate’s Statement of Expectations,” the school said.

Warning: the details in the report are graphic in nature that some readers may find offensive or disturbing.

The report can be found in its entirety here.