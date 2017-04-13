Connecticut man gets 8 years in 2 fraud schemes

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a pair of scams involving stolen postal money orders and luxury cars that together netted him and his co-conspirators more than $1.3 million.

Federal authorities say 37-year-old Marc Anthony Alexander and two others fraudulently imprinted the money orders stolen from an Old Greenwich post office in various amounts, deposited the orders into several bank accounts, and then withdrew the money for personal use. That scheme netted them more than $300,000.

In a separate scheme, prosecutors say they used straw buyers to purchase more than two dozen luxury vehicles, got replacement titles with forged papers that said the car had been paid off, then resold the vehicles.

That scam netted them more than $1 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s