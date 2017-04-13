Cruisin’ Connecticut – Historic Chester–Hadlyme Ferry on the CT River

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ on the Connecticut River, aboard the historic Chester-Hadlyme Ferry.
The ferry operation started in 1769. Since then, vessels have been upgraded, but the current 100-ton boat was built in 1949, here in Connecticut.
The ferry started privately and then went to the Town of Chester. This year marks the 100th year that it’s been operated by the DOT.
You can catch an inexpensive, quick ride across the water with your car, bike or by foot. You can see Gillette Castle State Park, beautiful wildlife and learn the history of the Connecticut River.
Learn more about ferry rates and hours of operation here.
