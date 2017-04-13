Derby police investigating after Fifth Street rollover

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Derby police say they are actively investigating a one-car rollover on Fifth Street.

Police responded to Fifth Street at Minerva Street around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to dispatchers. They say one car rolled over, and one of the two occupants was ejected.

Both the driver and the passenger were hurt and transported by ambulance to an area hospital, but there is no word yet on the extent of injury.

Police haven’t specified whether either individual will face charges, but say the incident is being investigated actively.

The scene cleared just after midnight.

