(WTNH) — If you’re a small business owner who lost money because of the cold weather last winter, there may be some help available.

The Federal Government is giving out loans of up to two million dollars to help businesses and non-profits who suffered losses between February 14th and May 4th of 2016.

In order to qualify, the business has to be in Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland or Windham county to be eligible.

The deadline to apply is May 14th.