Governor Malloy announces funding for housing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Some communities around the state could see the creation of more affordable housing, thanks to a new round of funding under the state’s Competitive Housing Assistance for Multi-family Properties program.

Governor Dannel Malloy and the Department of Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein will have more information about the projects at a news conference in Hartford Thursday morning.

The announcement will be made at a development on Bartholomew Avenue that is among those slated to receive funding this round.