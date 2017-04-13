Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce holds 223rd annual meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday was a big day for the New Haven business community.

The 223rd annual meeting of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce was held at the Omni Hotel. Over 500 businesses and organizations were represented there. When it started in 1794, the chamber only represented 26 local business men. Now it helps and advises hundreds of local companies throughout the region.

Chamber of Commerce President Tony Rescigno spoke at the event.

“In this case, this morning, it’s bringing over 500 people together– people that are running big companies and small companies and universities, hospitals and non-profits come together. We are all very enthusiastic about this region. You know, we want it to grow. We want to be proud of it,” Rescigno said.

News 8’s Vice President and General Manager Rich Graziano took part in the annual meeting.

The keynote speech was given by longtime CNN anchor and White House Correspondent Frank Sesno.