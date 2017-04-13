Is fruit juice healthy?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all know that fresh fruit should be an important part of our kid’s diet, but if you simply don’t like the taste of an apple or banana, can drinking store-bought fruit juice be an okay alternative?

Experts say store-bought juices can contain a lot of sugar and calories, which is not good for our families weight or blood sugar. Get this, a glass of orange juice has 21 grams of sugar and 112 calories. While an actual orange has just 12 grams of sugar and is 62 calories.

So bottom line, if you enjoy juice you should go for the real thing and limit yourself to one 8-ounce glass per day. This way you avoid all the extra sugar and calories.