It’s opening day for Hartford’s new baseball stadium

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford and its minor league baseball team are celebrating opening day at the city’s new 6,000-seat stadium, a year late and millions of dollars over budget.

The Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, are in their second year after moving 15 miles north from New Britain, where the team played through the 2015 season as the Rock Cats.

The team was forced to play its games on the road last year when construction delays caused the opening of Dunkin’ Donuts Park to be pushed back numerous times. The city eventually fired the developer, leading to an insurance investigation, litigation and more delays.

Thursday night’s first home game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been sold out for weeks.

