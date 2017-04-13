Milford man turns clock making hobby into job

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “It started as a hobby. I collected and fixed antique clocks. Some I sold on the internet, some I kept and it just turned into this.”

Craig Jenkins lost his regular job and decided to open up a clock shop in Milford. The Swinging Pendulum clock shop has been open for eight years now.

“I used to build houses for a living. I love what I do. To look in a customer’s eyes when you fix something that belonged to their family for many years…it’s just so rewarding. It’s special. It really is special,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he found a liking for clocks and then started collecting them. He took some classes from a man in Texas and it turned into the clock shop he owns today.

Jenkins said he feels like he becomes part of someones family when you give them back something that meant so much to them.

“It’s like going to a fine restaurant that you love to go to to eat. It’s rewarding, it’s enjoyable,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says his job doesn’t feel like work.

“Work is something you do to pay the bills. This does pay the bills, yes, but that’s not why I do it. I do it because I really enjoy it,” Jenkins said.

