MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police have arrested a woman they say was driving drunk on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of 37 Monroe Street for a report of a woman passed out inside a car. The car was still running.

Police say they ended up having to break the car window in order to remove 52-year-old Dianne Hart. Hart refused to provide a breath sample.

She is now facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was held on $500 bond.