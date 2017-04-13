More drought improvement for Connecticut

(WTNH) — The early-April rain storms are paying dividends as the drought continues to ease in Connecticut. The improvement since last week is not huge, but the percentage of the state in a moderate drought is at its lowest point since last July. As of Tuesday, April 11, 89% of the state is at least moderately dry, 57% is in a moderate drought, and now just 23% of Connecticut is in a severe drought. At the start of this year, 100% of the state was in a moderate drought, and 83% was in a severe drought.

Precipitation totals are slightly above normal for 2017 in Windsor Locks and Bridgeport. However, we are in the midst of a mini dry stretch that will last into the middle of next week. Looking further down the road, the weather pattern should be more unsettled in late April. Computer model ensembles are predicting 1.5-2″ of rain in Connecticut in the next 14-16 days. That is near normal during that time frame.

While conditions are improving, there is still a long way to go to erase a building rainfall deficit that dates back a few years. Most of Connecticut has received just 70-90% of the normal precipitation in the past three years.