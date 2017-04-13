Nearly 150,000 garbage disposals recalled after metal parts come loose

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — Nearly 150,000 Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen garbage disposals are being recalled on Thursday after metal parts inside can fly off during use.

The Federal Government says 22 people have reported metal parts flying from their garbage disposal. Three people were hit by the pieces, but they were not hurt in the incidents.

The recalled garbage disposals were sold from December of 2015 through last month.

If you have a recalled model, stop using it immediately and call the manufacturer for a free replacement.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s