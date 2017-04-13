Nearly 150,000 garbage disposals recalled after metal parts come loose

(WTNH) — Nearly 150,000 Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen garbage disposals are being recalled on Thursday after metal parts inside can fly off during use.

The Federal Government says 22 people have reported metal parts flying from their garbage disposal. Three people were hit by the pieces, but they were not hurt in the incidents.

The recalled garbage disposals were sold from December of 2015 through last month.

If you have a recalled model, stop using it immediately and call the manufacturer for a free replacement.