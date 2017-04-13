New Haven business community comes together for Chamber of Commerce meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It was a big morning for the New Haven business community. The 223rd annual meeting of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce was held at the Omni Hotel Thursday morning.

When it started in 1794, the chamber represented just 26 local businessmen. Now, it helps and advises hundreds of local companies throughout the region.

“In this case this morning, it’s bringing over 500 people together. People that are running big companies and small companies and universities, hospitals and non-profits coming together. We are all very enthusiastic about this region, you know we want it to grow. We want to be proud of it,” said Tony Rescigno, Chamber of Commerce President.

News 8 Vice President and General Manager Rich Graziano took part in the annual meeting. The keynote speech was given by longtime CNN anchor and White House correspondent Frank Sesno.