New Haven hosts health fair for the homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In New Haven, people celebrated Holy Thursday with a special event.

The Trinity Church on the Green partnered with Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center to have a foot-washing and health fair for the homeless.

The foot-washing ritual is part of a tradition on Holy Thursday that commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, where he washed the feet of the Apostles and gave them the mandate to love one another as he had loved them.

Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center Nurse Practitioner Phil Costello believes any help to the homeless can be beneficial.

“The homeless have very basic needs that need to be met and any kind of help anyone can provide to them in terms of socks and underwear, any kind of giving to them, is beneficial,” Costello said.

Costello says the health fair gave people the opportunity to apply for health insurance and to also get tested.