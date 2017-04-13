New law allows states to block Planned Parenthood funds

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — President Donald Trump signed a bill into law just a couple hours ago that allows states to decide whether to block federal funds for Planned Parenthood, or other abortion providers. That’s unlikely to happen in a blue state like Connecticut, but many see this as chipping away at a woman’s right to healthcare.

Dozens of people packed into the Stamford Planned Parenthood office Thursday. Mostly women, but some men also, all there to fight for the organization.

Monica Piascik, testified that Planned Parenthood, saved her life.

“It’s crucial for women to go for checkups every year,” she said. “Just to make sure that everything is right.”

An immigrant from Poland who came to the United States to study, she said healthcare was an after thought for her. She found out she had cervical cancer during a routine check up at Planned Parenthood.

The worry is that other women who need the services they provide, won’t be as lucky, if Republicans in Washington get their way.

“They are going to end up not taking care of their issues at the right time,” Piascik said. “At the time when a lot of things can be prevented.”

The law signed Thursday by President Trump that allows state’s to block federal funds for Planned Parenthood won’t affect blue states like Connecticut. But Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), addressed the crowd, calling this a war against women’s healthcare. And today is just one of many fronts he expects to see.

“There’s going to be attempts to try and end the mandate that insurance companies cover contraception,” Murphy said. “There’s going to be attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood clinics across the country.”

In addition to other healthcare services, Planned Parenthood also does abortion procedures. But it has long been against the law for any federal funds to be used for abortion services by Planned Parenthood.

