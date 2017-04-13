Owner of Wild Bill’s Nostalgia Store in Middletown dies

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — William Ziegler, long-time owner of Wild Bill’s Nostalgia store and a well known fixture in Middletown, has passed away at age 70.

Ziegler died Wednesday, according to announcement from his family posted on social media Thursday afternoon.

The easily identifiable store on Newfield Street stuck out like a concert poster from the 60’s and 70’s. Anyone driving past it couldn’t help but notice the front of his store displayed by artwork of famous bands such as the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead, and also a caricature of Bill himself with an American flag top hat, his long beard, and glasses with his arms raised giving two piece signs.

Bill’s family posted an announcement of his passing on Facebook.

We are sad to announce that yesterday the family learned of Wild Bill’s passing. Though we are devastated by this fact we are happy to say he passed sometime Tuesday evening after having a wonderful day at his second home, Wild Bills Nostalgia, with most of his immediate family including his youngest grand kids. Joyful till the end, he fed the cows with them and played with his talking tree. His last official Facebook post was of an updated picture of the four youngest grand kids, which he took just before he said what would be his final goodbye to them. Wild Bill was a loving father, grandfather and friend to all. Our loss is a shared loss. There was no one quite like Wild Bill, nor will there ever be another. The family would like to invite anyone that wants to share a happy moment or fond memory to do so with a written statement or a short video on the “Wild” Bill Ziegler’s Personal Facebook page. Thank you for your condolences and thoughts. We would also like to invite his friends and loyal customers to join us on April 30, 2017 at Wild Bills Nostalgia, 1003 Newfield St, Middletown, CT 06457 for a memorial event to celebrate the life of this amazing man and local celebrity. He will be remembered by all… Wild Bill Forever Strange