Pay equity bill clears House, awaits Senate vote

By Published:
- FILE - The Connecticut Senate Chamber (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bill proponents say will help close the wage gap between Connecticut men and women has cleared the House of Representatives.

But the legislation, which passed on a 139-9 vote Wednesday, did not include a provision that would have prevented employers from asking an applicant about their salary history before making a job offer.

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association opposed that language, saying it created a burden for employers. CBIA’s opposition put the underlying bill at risk, prompting proponents to scrap the section.

Under the bill, time spent on pregnancy-related, family and medical leave will not reduce an employee’s seniority. The legislation also authorizes the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities to investigate wage discrimination complaints instead of the state Department of Labor.

The legislation now awaits Senate action.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s