PNC gets new addition for a growing need

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — When the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center first opened it had a few tables set up with some food on it. Now it has industrial shelves filled with food and it has a brand new industrial freezer/cooler which is needed.

On Thursday members of the community gathered to cut a ribbon celebrating the 1,500 square foot freezer and cooler. It’s a new addition because of a growing problem.

“We have an increase in hunger in this country,” said Executive Director Vicki Anderson. She says the PNC now feeds 2,000 thousand people a year. Many of them elderly and families with young children.

“There’s a ham and they provide the side fixings,” said client Maureen Keefe who showed News8 the fixings she she picked up for her family’s Easter meal. She was working and provided for her family but now she needs help.

“It fills a need when we don’t have and it also provides us.. my family when we don’t have at all,” said Keefe.pawcatuck neighborhood center new freezer 2 PNC gets new addition for a growing need

More and more people are asking for help so they don’t go hungry.

“Oh gosh today he was.. he had tears in his eyes,” said volunteer Alice Conger who described the reaction of a new client who came to the emergency pantry for the first time.

U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney (D) Connecticut says he’s going to have a fight on his hands when heads back to Washington.pawcatuck neighborhood center new freezer 1 PNC gets new addition for a growing need

“The administration is now talking about not just trimming programs or giving it a haircut but actual elimination of things like meals on wheels and school nutrition programs,” said Congressman Courtney.

“These are students going to school to learn and if they don’t have enough food and how do you start Monday morning and you’re hungry?” asked Anderson.

Those involved in the community know the need. They helped raise the $146,000 needed for the freezer and helped collect the 300 donated turkeys which now fill it.

Before they had the freezer the frozen turkeys had to be kept in three separate locations and then transported to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center so they could be given out to the community. On Thursday a group of volunteers including local and state leaders helped bring those turkeys home by loading them into the freezer.

“This is really a community.. a full community operation here which gives us all a wonderful feeling,” said Stonington First Selectman Rob Simmons.

 

 

