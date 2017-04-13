Political science professor grades the Governor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joshua Sandman is used to grading his students at The University of New Haven. He’s a professor of political science. We asked him to grade the governor.

“I’m a liberal grader,” he said. “I’d give him a B+.”

Professor Sandman thinks the history books will be kind to Governor Malloy.

“I think they will treat him better than his poll numbers indicate (right now),” he said. He’s been a stand-up guy, he’s worked on behalf of the common worker in Connecticut — raising the minimum wage and cultural issues that are important to the type of liberal state that we are.”

The professor says there are some areas in need of improvement on the governor’s report card. Those deal with the state’s economy, budget woes, jobs and keeping companies in Connecticut. Those are some of the problems that have prompted some Connecticut residents to lash out on social media.

“Because there are a lot of no-win decisions that have to be made on this level of governance,” Professor Sandman said. “You can’t make everyone happy when you’re cutting back on programs and budgets and the economy isn’t growing and the workforce isn’t doing as well as it should be doing. But, he shows more concern for them than is indicated by his poll numbers (29% approval at the time of this report). And, I think looking back in retrospect, it will become clearer in the next decades.”

Professor Sandman believes one issue, in particular, really hurt the governor.

“The negotiations with the unions several years ago over cutbacks and compensation,” he said.

Professor Sandman says ironically, now that Governor Malloy announced he will not seek a 3rd term, he may be more powerful than before.

“he’s freer to do what he wants to do,” he said. “I think it could be helpful to him. He doesn’t have to worry about running again — about Republicans criticizing him. He can work with the legislature to be more forceful to try to get more incentives to bring business back here.”

The professor says Governor Malloy’s announcement today shook the Connecticut political scene.

“It creates a whole new ballgame for all the other contenders,” he said . “It makes for an open race on both sides. We’re going to see a lot of political activity and maneuvering and people entering the ring and testing the waters.”