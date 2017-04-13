Prosecutor asks pharmacies to watch for kidnapping suspect

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via CNN)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor is asking pharmacy employees to be on the lookout for a 50-year-old Tennessee teacher who disappeared last month with a student.

District Attorney Brent Cooper tells news outlets Tad Cummins takes medicine to control his blood pressure and likely will need a refill.

Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was two days later at an Oklahoma City Wal-Mart. Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Cooper also said Cummins left a note for his wife before disappearing, but officials think it was a diversion to mislead the investigation.

