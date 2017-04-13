Reaction to Governor Malloy’s announcement to not seek re-election

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Locals watched the news as Governor Malloy announced he will not run for re-election.

Karen Defur-Maxwell, of New Haven, said, “This is a surprise. I didn’t expect him to announce that he wouldn’t run again.” Rowland Mayor added, “He has done a reasonable good job.”

Some people told News 8 they are sad to see him go. Robert Mackel added, “I wish he would run again.”

There are mixed opinions on how the governor did over the years. Nancy Ruther said, “I like him personally. I like his blunt talk but the current budget has to get past stalemate you can’t keep cutting higher education. That is an investment and they treat it like a cost.” Defur-Maxwell said, “I believe it is a tough job. He has to keep a lot of people happy. But I think just a little bit more bipartisan support, looking at the budget as a whole. It is hard to do well by everybody.”

Marshall McKiver added, “He’s done a pretty good job for what he can do with the economy, taxes that kind of a thing.” Emily Brink told News 8, “He’s had to deal with all these debt problems. I think he has done the best he could.” Some folks said the governor has had some rocky times with some businesses leaving the state during his time in office.

Mayor added, “He’s had some difficulties. He has had some problems with the economy in Connecticut and attracting business and employment and he had some trouble with that.” McKiver said, “He could of done a little bit more bringing businesses back. But I would say he did a fairly good job, I’ll give him a C.”

Some people said they weren’t surprised to hear the news. Mayor added, “He hasn’t seemed as enthusiastic about his job as recently.” Others said in all, Governor Malloy did a good job.

Defur-Maxwell told News 8, “I think he has tried hard and I would give him a B plus.” Beverly Reid said, “You can only do so much in a period of time and he did good while he was in here.” Mackel said, “It is certainly not easy. These positions I cannot imagine that it would be easy you know.” Brink added, “I think he has had a hard time and I think he has done a good job.