Sources: Governor Malloy will not run for 3rd term

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Sources tell News 8 that Governor Dannel Malloy will not seek a third term as Connecticut’s governor.

The announcement from the governor is expected to happen during a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. in Hartford.

Source; Malloy not running for 3rd term — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 13, 2017

Malloy, a Democrat, has been governor of Connecticut since 2011. He is the state’s 88th governor.

There is no word on his reason behind not running.

