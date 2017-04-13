Sources: Governor Malloy will not run for 3rd term

By Published: Updated:
File photo of Governor Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Sources tell News 8 that Governor Dannel Malloy will not seek a third term as Connecticut’s governor.

The announcement from the governor is expected to happen during a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. in Hartford.

Malloy,  a Democrat, has been governor of Connecticut since 2011. He is the state’s 88th governor.

There is no word on his reason behind not running.

Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis will have the full story on News 8 at 5 p.m. and you can watch the announcement here. 

