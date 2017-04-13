South Windsor man charged in elderly father’s death

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– The caregiver and son of a 94-year-old South Windsor man was charged in his father’s death after not providing him food or water for three days.

Police say on Monday, 59-year-old James Libby was arrested on charges stemming from a November 2016 death investigation at his Scantic Meadow Road home, after relatives asked officers to check the welfare of their grandfather, Robert Libby, who lived with James. A series of text messages from James had indicated that he was suicidal and that Robert had died in his home.

When officers responded to the home, they found that Robert had died and that the home was in complete disarray, covered in garbage with empty beer cans, human feces and infested with fleas. Investigators also stated that Robert was extremely emaciated at the time of his death and received minimum care. Additionally, Robert had been dead for several days by the time police were notified.

A subsequent investigation found that James Libby was Robert’s caregiver and that Robert was dependent on him. James even admitted to officers that he did not give Robert any food or water, or had changed him, three days prior to his death.

James was charged with manslaughter, abuse, and cruelty to persons. He was held on $750,000 bond.