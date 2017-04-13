State Police identify victim in North Stonington homicide

Related Coverage 1 dead after North Stonington shooting

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Lantern Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Ralph Sidberry, North Stonington. Officers have identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting, but they are still conducting their investigation.

Around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Troopers from Troop E in Montville responded to 628 Lantern Hill Road on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, Troopers located Sidberry, who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead, according to State Police.

State Police Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. As the investigation progressed detectives identified a person of interest. Detectives continue to investigate, interview witnesses and a person of interest in this shooting.

Troopers say there is no threat to the public or community. If you have any information that may assist Troopers in their investigation, you’re asked to call State Police at 860-870-5595.