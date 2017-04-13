State Police investigate locker room arson at New Haven Police Department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are investigating an arson at the New Haven Police Department that happened last Friday.

Police tell News 8 that at around 7:30 p.m., an officer found a towel that was hanging on fire in the men’s locker room. There was no power source or anything near the towel, but the fire did cause some moderate damage.

Police say the New Haven Arson Squad found it suspicious so the state police were called in to conduct an investigation.

An officer tells News 8 that “it’s embarrassing for us but can’t be tolerated.”

The incident remains under investigation.