State police investigating after town officer shoots suspect

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police have been called to Suffield to investigate after a person was shot and wounded by a town officer.
Authorities say the incident occurred early Thursday afternoon near a bar.
State police called the injured person a suspect, but did not immediately provide details on what led to the shooting. The person was taken to a hospital and there was no immediate word on a condition.
Authorities say no officers were injured.
The names of the suspect and officer have not been released.
State police detectives are investigating.