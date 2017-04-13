State police investigating after town officer shoots suspect

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police have been called to Suffield to investigate after a person was shot and wounded by a town officer.

Authorities say the incident occurred early Thursday afternoon near a bar.

State police called the injured person a suspect, but did not immediately provide details on what led to the shooting. The person was taken to a hospital and there was no immediate word on a condition.

Authorities say no officers were injured.

The names of the suspect and officer have not been released.

State police detectives are investigating.