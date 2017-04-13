The Coolest Places to Stay in Connecticut Through Airbnb

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking to relax and unwind, you don’t have to travel far. From house boats to castles, Airbnb offers some unique places to stay right here in Connecticut.

“What people tell me is that they come here, and it’s very relaxing, and it’s such a different experience,” described Laurie-Annya Linfoot of her restored 1975 Airstream trailer.

“One of the nicest features I think is the marble countertop for the kitchen,” Linfoot said.

She rents out her Airsteam on Airbnb. It may only be 30 feet long but it’s not short on space.

“I have a full bathroom,” she said. “It has a nice little sink, and it has a cosy shower that is lined with cedar.”

It also has a cozy queen bed tucked in the back.

“It’s like almost sleeping in a tree house when you’re back there,” Linfoot explained.

The Airstream sits in Linfoot’s backyard in Stonington.

“The property is a certified wildlife habitat,” she said. “We have a gazebo. We have tons of birds … so it’s a lovely setting. You’re totally private here.”

Airbnb has a host of unique places to stay across our state. Like a houseboat, which sits on the edge of the Pootatuck River in Newtown. It features a screened in porch with antique rocking chairs and serene views.

Or how would you like to spend the night in a castle? Become a king or queen for the weekend at the Storybrook Castle in Ellington. The home is set on expansive grounds and offers romantic rooms. The castle even features a medieval knight to watch over you.

If the ocean is calling your name, you may want to stay aboard a sailboat in Stamford. The old yacht has a wood burning fireplace, galley, heat and AC. It’s also docked right next to two waterfront restaurants.

Whether it’s an Airstream, a houseboat, a castle, or a sailboat, your experience will no doubt be one of a kind.

“It’s an alternative way of staying,” Linfoot explained. “It’s having something that is very different experience than saying in a local motel or hotel.”

