Toddler falls from second-floor window in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old child fell from a second-floor window in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the Woodland Hills Condominiums on Woodland Hills Drive around 6:30 p.m. Officials say the boy was sitting on the couch watching TV with his mother. They say a nearby window with a screen was open. According to authorities, when the mother looked away, the child got up and pressed against the screen, and the child fell 15 to 20 feet.

First-responders say the child’s injuries are not life-threatening. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital.